UFC fighter Alexander Munoz chases down and push kicks screwdriver-wielding car thief

UFC fighter Alexander Munoz made the most of having his car stolen, as he chased down and humbled one of the thieves who jacked his vehicle.

Munoz (6-1 MMA), who is currently preparing for a lightweight bout with ‘Violent Bob Ross’ Luis Pena (8-3 MMA) at UFC Vegas 24, recently sat down with MMA legend Urijah Faber on The Cali Cast, where he shared the following wild story about his car being stolen.

“It was early in the morning,” Munoz began (via MMAMania). “My girl woke me up, and she said ‘Did you leave your car parked at the gym?’ No, I didn’t. I knew right away. I ran outside and it was gone. I knew it wasn’t there, filed a police report, and then I found it really fast.”

Alexander Munoz proceeded to go searching for his car in some local homeless camps and rough areas and before long he was reunited with his vehicle. The car was found abandoned and his snowboarding gear was nowhere to be found.

Munoz proceeded to call the police and then began to scan the area for the thieves who walked off with his belongings.

“I start looking around myself, I see this guy walking passed … I double-take him, and he’s wearing all my snowboard gear. He’s wearing my jacket, my pants, all my stuff. I double-back around and follow him back to my car, him and his buddy get in. I call the police, like “Where are you at?” They said they were on their way, but I don’t know where they were … I basically hunted these guys down, chased ‘em down for probably five blocks. He jumps out, ‘You have a problem?’ Yeah man, you’re in my car! That’s my vehicle!”

The UFC Fighter continued:

“I end up confronting them. One runs, the other one tries to run. I’m just jogging next to him, I see him getting tired, slowing down and breathing hard. He stole my training gear, I had a UFC picture signed … they knew I was a trained fighter! At that point, he panicked, and he pulled out a screwdriver and tried to rush me … so, he lunges at me with a screwdriver — I push kick him in the stomach. I got lucky with the timing I guess, took the breath out of him right away. He just laid down on the ground, so I started pulling all my clothes, like dragging him down the street. Give me my pants! I make him sit down on the curb until the cops come, and they were able to help me out.”

