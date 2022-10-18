UFC fighter calls for flat-earth debate with Joe Rogan: “The sun rotates around us, and I can prove it”

Bryce Mitchell is set to headline UFC Vegas 64 on November 5th, but after his opponent pulled out with an injury he’s not exactly sure who he’ll end up fighting. He’s not letting that uncertainty bother him. Instead of fretting about a replacement opponent, he’s decided to call out Joe Rogan over the comedian’s claims that the earth isn’t flat.

Rogan has held some unusual beliefs over the years. He once argued with Neil deGrasse Tyson for over an hour about the moon landing being a hoax. He’s also spent several months searching for Bigfoot in the backwoods of America. But he’s never been a believer in the flat earth conspiracy theory. It’s one of the few topics that he’ll shut down outright on The Joe Rogan Experience rather than debate it.

Bryce Mitchell wants to change Joe’s mind. The UFC featherweight took to social media with a video calling out Rogan for his ignorant stance on flat earth.

“I’m here to call out Joe Rogan for talking crap about me and talking crap about my mama,” Mitchell declared. “He’s been doing it too long. Me and my mama will tell you right now: this earth is flat. It ain’t moving around at no 6000 miles per hour, spinning at 1000 miles per hour and floating through the universe constantly. This earth is flat, it’s fixed, and the stars rotate around us. The sun rotates around us. I can prove that!”

“I would love to debate you, Joe Rogan, because I’m tired of you making fun of flat earthers,” Mitchell continued. “If you’re so confident, come and debate me buddy. Because I’m tired of this stuff that you’re posting. I’m just so sick and tired of hearing your crap, Joe, ’bout flat earthers being stupid. Boy, I’ll smoke you in a debate. I’ll smoke you and there ain’t nothing you can do to beat me in a debate, brother, because you ain’t got no proof.”

While we wouldn’t describe Joe Rogan as a crusader against flat earth theory as Mitchell seems to imply, he certainly mocks it when it comes up. For a while his producer Young Jamie was selling ‘Round Earth Shill’ shirts on his website, and around the same time Rogan shared a link to a video debunking all the standard flat earth arguments.

Please send this to anyone that thinks the earth is flat. Thanks! https://t.co/uEXLGf2K8V — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 5, 2017

This isn’t the first unusual conspiracy debate Mitchell has tried to drag combat sports personalities into. On his last appearance on The MMA Hour, ‘Thug Nasty’ insisted on arguing that school shootings were government psy-ops to take guns away from Americans. So take that into consideration when trying to figure out if Bryce is trolling here or sincere in his beliefs regarding the earth being flat.

For now, the bigger concern is who Bryce Mitchell will fight on November 5th. After Movsar Evloev stepped out of their fight with an undisclosed injury, Ilia Topuria challenged Mitchell. But after Mitchell accepted, Topuria admitted he wouldn’t be able to make the weight in time. So once again, Bryce is left without an opponent. Hopefully Joe Rogan won’t leave him hanging as well.

Could Joe Rogan stand up to the debating skills of Bryce Mitchell? Could he handle the steel-melting heat ‘Thug Nasty’ would bring with him onto The Joe Rogan Experience in general? Let us know what you think in the comments, PENN Nation!

