UFC Fight Island 4 Reebok Pay: Carlos Condit takes home biggest sum

UFC veteran Carlos Condit took home the biggest Reebok payday after his big win over Court McGee at the weekend.

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is a program that features media obligations, outfit requirements and more, all of which come under the UFC fighter code of conduct. This replaced the former payouts that were done under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

As reported by MMA Junkie, the official payouts are as follows.

Holly Holm: $10,000

def. Irene Aldana: $5,000

Carlos Felipe: $3,500

def. Yorgan De Castro: $3,500

Germaine de Randamie: $5,000

def. Julianna Pena: $5,000

Kyler Phillips: $3,500

def. Cameron Else: $3,500

Dusko Todorovic: $3,500

def. Dequan Townsend: $4,000

Carlos Condit: $20,000

def. Court McGee: $15,000

Charles Jourdain: $4,000

vs. Josh Culibao: $3,500

Nassourdine Imavov: $3,500

def. Jordan Williams: $3,500

Loma Lookboonmee: $3,500

def. Jinh Yu Frey: $3,500

Casey Kenney: $4,000

def. Heili Alateng: $3,500

Luigi Vendramini: $3,500

def. Jessin Ayari: $4,000

Before Condit even managed to pick up his win over Court McGee, he was already interested in the idea of a big money rematch against Nick Diaz.

“Oh yeah, it was impossible to ignore, especially after the fight,” Condit said. “Yeah, obviously that’s been a thing and that’s a point of interest. I know people want to see that fight. I know a lot of people want to see that fight. I want to see that fight. I think Nick wants that fight. I don’t know if it’s the next one or what he’s trying to do. But if the stars align, that fight should happen.”

“That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans,” Condit added. “If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score.”

Regardless of who he ends up facing next, there’s no denying the fact that Carlos Condit has been the biggest name on everyone’s lips over the weekend — right alongside Holly Holm who also secured an impressive victory.

While he may not become a title contender again anytime soon, the fact that he was able to get back in the win column at all will be huge for him as he prepares to enter the final few years of his UFC career.