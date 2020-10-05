UFC Fight Island 4 Reebok Pay: Carlos Condit takes home biggest sum

UFC veteran Carlos Condit took home the biggest Reebok payday after his big win over Court McGee at the weekend.
The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay is a program that features media obligations, outfit requirements and more, all of which come under the UFC fighter code of conduct. This replaced the former payouts that were done under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
As reported by MMA Junkie, the official payouts are as follows.
Holly Holm: $10,000
def. Irene Aldana: $5,000
Carlos Felipe: $3,500
def. Yorgan De Castro: $3,500
Germaine de Randamie: $5,000
def. Julianna Pena: $5,000
Kyler Phillips: $3,500
def. Cameron Else: $3,500
Dusko Todorovic: $3,500
def. Dequan Townsend: $4,000
Carlos Condit: $20,000
def. Court McGee: $15,000
Charles Jourdain: $4,000
vs. Josh Culibao: $3,500
Nassourdine Imavov: $3,500
def. Jordan Williams: $3,500
Loma Lookboonmee: $3,500
def. Jinh Yu Frey: $3,500
Casey Kenney: $4,000
def. Heili Alateng: $3,500
Luigi Vendramini: $3,500
def. Jessin Ayari: $4,000
Before Condit even managed to pick up his win over Court McGee, he was already interested in the idea of a big money rematch against Nick Diaz.
“Oh yeah, it was impossible to ignore, especially after the fight,” Condit said. “Yeah, obviously that’s been a thing and that’s a point of interest. I know people want to see that fight. I know a lot of people want to see that fight. I want to see that fight. I think Nick wants that fight. I don’t know if it’s the next one or what he’s trying to do. But if the stars align, that fight should happen.”
“That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans,” Condit added. “If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score.”
Regardless of who he ends up facing next, there’s no denying the fact that Carlos Condit has been the biggest name on everyone’s lips over the weekend — right alongside Holly Holm who also secured an impressive victory.
While he may not become a title contender again anytime soon, the fact that he was able to get back in the win column at all will be huge for him as he prepares to enter the final few years of his UFC career.