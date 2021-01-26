UFC belt Colby Covington gave Donald Trump appraised at $650

The UFC championship belt that Colby Covington gave former United States President Donald Trump is reportedly worth just $650.

Covington is one of several dedicated Trump supporters on the UFC roster, but certainly the most vocal. In fact, the welterweight star’s unwavering support of the former President actually earned him a trip to the White House in 2018, not long after he defeated Rafael dos Anjos by decision to capture the UFC’s interim welterweight title.

During his visit to the White House, which was orchestrated by long-time Trump buddy Dana White, Covington got to meet the President, and gave him a UFC belt as a gift.

After losing the 2020 Presidential Election to Joe Biden, Trump left the White House—but not before listing his assets in a disclosure filing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, that disclosure filing listed the value of the UFC belt Covington gave Trump at just $650.

“His final disclosure filing did include a few new additions,” The report read. “Gifts Trump received while in office. They include a championship belt from the MAGA UFC fighter Colby Covington, valued at $650, a bronze bust of Mount Rushmore (with Trump’s face added to it) from South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem, valued at $1,100, and a Mac Pro computer (the first one assembled in Austin, Texas) gifted to Trump by Apple CEO Tim Cook, valued at $5,999.”

That figure is a stark departure from previous guesses at the value of UFC championship belts, one of which placed the value of these baubles at more than $330,000. UFC President Dana White also allegedly told Rashad Evans that the promotion’s championship belts are worth $300,000.

“Rashad Evans, former champion, has a belt at home,” former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said on his podcast in 2019. “He was having a conversation with Dana White, Dana White told him that the old belts, the ones that we have, are worth $300,000 each. That’s what Dana White told Rashad Evans.”

Needless to say, it seems that the UFC belt Colby Covington gave Donald Trump was probably not the one he won in the Octagon.