UFC 274 adds two new fights including Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Dana White and company have added two new fights to their May 7, 2022 UFC 274 MMA event (location yet to be determined).

Royval vs Schell

Brandon Royval (13-6 MMA) vs Matt Schnell (15-5 MMA) will face-off in the flyweight division per MMAFighting.

Royval ,’Raw Dawg’, is coming off a win against Rogerio Bontorin (16-5 MMA) at UFC Vegas 46 this past January. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the American, who had previously suffered stoppage losses to Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja.

Schnell, ‘Danger’, is coming off a loss against Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 262 in May of 2021. That setback was preceded by a split decision win over Tyson Nam.

Newson vs Garcia

Journey Newson (9-3 MMA) and Fernie Garcia (10-1 MMA) will face-off in the bantamweight division.

Journey Newson is coming off a first round TKO loss to Randy Costa (6-3 MMA) back in September of 2020.

Fernie Garcia is coming off a TKO win in the first round against Joshua Weems back in October of 2021.

UFC 274 will also feature a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje and a light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Procházka.

