UFC 262 Medical Suspensions: Shane Burgos out indefinitely following scary loss to Edson Barboza

The official list of UFC 262 medical suspensions have been released with Shane Burgos and Jacare Souza being suspended indefinitely.
The pay-per-view last weekend was hailed by many as a success with the majority of fans watching at home feeling as if they were able to get a good night of fights under their belt. However, we also saw some pretty nasty finishes, which is why there’s always bound to be some notable medical suspensions after the fact.
As per MMA Fighting, the following list of medical suspensions has been released by the UFC.
Charles Oliveira: suspended until June 15
Michael Chandler: suspended until June 15
Beneil Dariush: suspended until May 21
Tony Ferguson: suspended until May 25
Katlyn Chookagian: suspended until May 25
Viviane Araujo: suspended until May 25
Edson Barboza: suspended until June 30
Shane Burgos: suspended indefinitely
Andre Muniz: suspended until May 23
Jacare Souza: suspended indefinitely
Rogerio Bontorin: suspended until May 23
Matt Schnell: suspended indefinitely
Lando Vannata: suspended until May 25
Mike Grundy: suspended until June 30
Andrea Lee: suspended until May 23
Antonina Shevchenko: suspended indefinitely
Jordan Wright: suspended until May 23
Jamie Pickett: suspended until June 15
Priscila Cachoeira: suspended until May 23
Gina Mazany: suspended until July 15
Tucker Lutz: suspended until June 15
Kevin Aguilar: suspended until June 15
Christos Giagos: suspended until May 23
Sean Soriano: suspended until May 23
In terms of the main injuries on the card, all MMA fans will be hoping and praying that Burgos and Jacare are both able to make a full recovery.
Many of these fighters will be itching to get back to work and to get back on a card as soon as possible as UFC’s impressive start to 2021 continues.
What was your favorite fight and moment of the night from UFC 262 last weekend? Did any results surprise you? Let us know your thoughts from the card down in the comments below, BJPENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM