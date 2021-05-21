UFC 262 Medical Suspensions: Shane Burgos out indefinitely following scary loss to Edson Barboza

The official list of UFC 262 medical suspensions have been released with Shane Burgos and Jacare Souza being suspended indefinitely.

The pay-per-view last weekend was hailed by many as a success with the majority of fans watching at home feeling as if they were able to get a good night of fights under their belt. However, we also saw some pretty nasty finishes, which is why there’s always bound to be some notable medical suspensions after the fact.

As per MMA Fighting, the following list of medical suspensions has been released by the UFC.

Charles Oliveira: suspended until June 15

Michael Chandler: suspended until June 15

Beneil Dariush: suspended until May 21

Tony Ferguson: suspended until May 25

Katlyn Chookagian: suspended until May 25

Viviane Araujo: suspended until May 25

Edson Barboza: suspended until June 30

Shane Burgos: suspended indefinitely

Andre Muniz: suspended until May 23

Jacare Souza: suspended indefinitely

Rogerio Bontorin: suspended until May 23

Matt Schnell: suspended indefinitely

Lando Vannata: suspended until May 25

Mike Grundy: suspended until June 30

Andrea Lee: suspended until May 23

Antonina Shevchenko: suspended indefinitely

Jordan Wright: suspended until May 23

Jamie Pickett: suspended until June 15

Priscila Cachoeira: suspended until May 23

Gina Mazany: suspended until July 15

Tucker Lutz: suspended until June 15

Kevin Aguilar: suspended until June 15

Christos Giagos: suspended until May 23

Sean Soriano: suspended until May 23

In terms of the main injuries on the card, all MMA fans will be hoping and praying that Burgos and Jacare are both able to make a full recovery.

Many of these fighters will be itching to get back to work and to get back on a card as soon as possible as UFC’s impressive start to 2021 continues.

What was your favorite fight and moment of the night from UFC 262 last weekend? Did any results surprise you? Let us know your thoughts from the card down in the comments below, BJPENN Nation!