UFC 259 to go down in Las Vegas with contest-winning fans in attendance

The stacked UFC 259 pay-per-view will go down in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with a small number of fight fans in attendance.

UFC 259 goes down on March 6, and immediately stands out as one of the promotion’s biggest pay-per-views of the year. The card will be topped by a whopping three title fights, as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the main event, and Petr Yan and Amanda Nunes defend the men’s bantamweight and women’s featherweight titles against Aljamain Sterling and Megan Anderson respectively.

As if the UFC 259 card wasn’t already anticipated enough, it’s now been revealed that the card will be open to a small number fight fans. During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a real rarity for fans to attend porting events, but weeks after welcoming a small amount of fans into the building for UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, it seems the promotion will keep the trend going in Sin City.

UFC President Dana White announced this exciting UFC 259 news on social media, explaining that the UFC will use a contest to determine which fan will be invited to the host Apex facility in Las Vegas.

See the full fight card for UFC 259 below, featuring three title fights, and appearances from a long list of former champions, title challengers, and ranked contenders (h/t MMA Mania)

UFC 259 Fight Card:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya — Light Heavyweight title fight

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson — Featherweight title fight

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling — Bantamweight title fight

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Kai Kara-France vs. Rogerio Bonterin

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Jordan Espinosa vs. Tim Elliott

What do you think of the UFC welcoming a small number of fans into the building for UFC 259? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.