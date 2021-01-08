UFC 259 fight card: Three title fights top the bill

The official UFC 259 fight card is coming together, and all signs point to an unforgettable night for mixed martial arts fans.

UFC 259 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight, as the division’s new champion Jan Blachowicz looks to defend his strap against the promotion’s middleweight king, Israel Adesanya, who will look to become one of just a few two-division champs in UFC history.

The UFC 259 fight card will be co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight, as Petr Yan attempts the first defense of his reign opposite surging No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

Amazingly, UFC 259 will also feature a third title fight, as two-division champion Amanda Nunes looks to defend her featherweight title against a major underdog in Megan Anderson.

Beyond that trio of title fights, the UFC 259 fight card will include appearances from a number of former champions and title challengers, such as former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos, four-time flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez, former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliot, and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. The card is also set to include ranked fighters like Aleksandar Rakic, Islam Makhachev and Askar Askarov.

See the latest UFC 259 fight card below (via MMA News)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinoza

Which fights on the UFC 259 fight card are you most looking forward to?