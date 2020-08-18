UFC 252 medical suspensions: Sean O’Malley, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier get lengthy sits

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC 252 card are in, and as expected from a card so jam-packed with violence, some fighters will be out for awhile.

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, who battled for five hard rounds in the UFC 252 main event, will both be out until September 30 at minimum due to potential eye damage sustained in their fight. Cormier could be out much longer if he’s not cleared by an ophthalmologist.

Sean O’Malley, who was defeated by Marlon Vera in a significant upset in the UFC 252 co-main event, has also been suspended to September 30 at minimum, but could be out until December if an orthopedist doesn’t clear his ankle.

See the full UFC 252 medical suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 252 Main Card:

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier

– Miocic must have retinal specialist clearance on left eye; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

– Cormier must have left eye cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

O’Malley must have orthopedic Dr clearance on right ankle or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Dos Santos must have laceration under left eye cleared by a Dr or no contest until 10/15/20, no contact until 09/30/20

Pineda suspended until 09/30/20 No contact until 09/15/20 – left eyebrow laceration

Burns suspended until 09/30/20 No contact until 09/15/20 – right eyebrow laceration

UFC 252 Undercard:

Vinc Pichel defeated Jim Miller

Miller must have cut on bridge of nose cleared by Dr or no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Danny Chavez defeated TJ Brown

Brown must have left orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/15/20, no contact until 09/06/20

Chris Daukaus defeated Parker Porter

Porter suspended until 09/15/20 No contact until 09/06/20

Kamaka must have facial lacerations cleared by Dr or no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Kelly suspended until 09/15/20, No contact until 09/06/20 forehead laceration

What do you think of the medical suspensions for UFC 252?