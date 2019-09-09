UFC 242 Fighter Salaries: Estimates have Khabib Nurmagomedov leading the pack

The estimated fighter salaries stemming from yesterday’s UFC 242 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi have been revealed.

UFC 242 was headlined by a lightweight title unification bout featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov taking on Dustin Poirier.

‘The Eagle’ would ultimately prove to be too much for the now-former UFC interim lightweight title holder, submitting ‘The Diamond’ in round three with a rear-naked choke.

In a report from TheSportsDaily.com, the estimated fighter payouts from UFC 242 have been calculated based on past figures. As expected, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov leads the pack.

Note: Most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000 ($6,000,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus) – Khabib’s father said he’ll make at least 3 times more at UFC 242 than he made last fight, which was $2,000,000

Dustin Poirier: $290,000 ($250,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $165,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Paul Felder: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edson Barboza: $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Muslim Salikhov: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Ottman Azaitar: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Omari Akhmedov: $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Islam Makhachev: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Cummings: $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nordine Taleb: $33,000 ($23,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Abdurakhimov: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mairbek Taisumov: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sarah Moras: $26,400 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Don Madge: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andrea Lee: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zubaira Tukhugov: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Takashi Sato: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Teemu Packalen: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Liana Jojua: $15,900 ($10,000 to show, $2,400 from Moras for missing weight at UFC 242, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lerone Murphy: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Fares Ziam: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

What do you think of the projected fighter payouts from Saturday’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 8, 2019