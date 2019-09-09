Opening odds released for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

The opening odds have been released for a potential title bout between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson.

The UFC has not yet made this fight official, but it’s expected to take place next after Nurmagomedov vanquished Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. Regardless, the sportsbooks opted to get a head start on things and opened up the odds for the fight early.

BetOnline opened up the odds for the fight. Here are the opening odds for Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson, courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

Khabib Nurmagomedov -300

Tony Ferguson +250

Nurmagomedov (28-0) has not lost since beginning his pro MMA career 11 years ago. Since joining the UFC in 2012, Nurmagomedov is a brilliant 12-0 inside the Octagon with wins over Poirier, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza and Rafael dos Anjos, just to name a few. His vaunted wrestling game makes him extremely difficult to beat, and very few of his opponents have even won a round against him.

Ferguson (25-3) has been equally brilliant in the UFC with a 15-1 record inside the Octagon, including his current 12-fight win streak. Ferguson has not lost since 2012 and since then he has defeated the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, dos Anjos, and Barboza. He is one of the most unorthodox fighters in the lightweight division and he has some of the best striking and submissions in the weight class, making him a very capable opponent for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

These two rivals have been booked to fight each other numerous times in the past, with both men pulling out of the fights due to various reasons. But now that both men are riding 12-fight win streaks it seems obvious the UFC has to do everything it can in its power to make this fight, and it’s going to be a good one if it happens.

Do you agree with the opening odds for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson?