Tyron Woodley updates on negotiations for “the biggest fight” of his career

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has provided an update on the negotiations for his fight with Colby Covington, which he views as “the biggest fight” of his entire career.

Woodley and Covington have been linked to a fight for several weeks, but as of yet, the bout still isn’t official.

Speaking on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Woodley provided an update on this bout.

“Looks like I’m going to be fighting Colby Covington,” Woodley told Swick, a veteran of the UFC and the Owner of American Kickboxing Academy Thailand (via MMA Fighting). “The date, we’re waiting on right now. I’m pretty confident it’s going to be a main event. Main event ESPN+ me versus Colby.

“We’re getting real close on a date. September/October. It’s going down for sure.”

Whenever Woodley and Covington end up fighting, the former believes it will be the biggest fight of his career to date–a career that has seen him fight for gold in Strikeforce and enjoy a multi-fight title reign in the UFC.

“This is a big fight for me,” Woodley said. “This is probably the biggest fight of my career to be honest. Because the situation, it’s bragging rights. He’s talked all this sh*t, but in my mind, he really knows what time it is but now because he has talked that much sh*t, he’s got to try to live up to it. He’s got to try to beat me. He’s been calling me out for three or four years damn near. So now it’s to the point where it’s personal and the other fights didn’t really mean as much.

“I feel like [Kamaru] Usman and Gilbert are kind of goofy and I really didn’t feel no animosity towards them. But I feel that with Colby. Some of the other guys I felt the urgency because of how good they were, Carlos Condit and Robbie Lawler, those guys are the OG’s. “The Natural Born Killer,” “Ruthless,” “Gorilla” [Darren Till], all these monstrous fighters that I got to bring it to them cause they sure as f**k going to bring it to me. I think Colby’s going to bring me that, the first time I get the opponent at the press conference, we probably just going to break the internet to be honest.”

