Tyron Woodley responds to every question at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference with: “Black Lives Matter”

Tyron Woodley caused quite the stir during his UFC Vegas 11 press conference appearance by responding to every question with “Black Likes Matter”.

Woodley is gearing up for his huge grudge match against Colby Covington this Saturday night in what many believe to be a vital moment in the former champion’s mixed martial arts career. He is coming off the back of consecutive defeats against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, whereas Covington is also attempting to bounce back after his own loss to Usman.

Whilst sporting a hat that said “Make Racists Catch The Fade Again”, Tyron Woodley wasn’t afraid to let his message be heard.

One of the biggest concerns from fans heading into the fight is where Woodley is at with regards to his trigger. Some believe this is the right kind of bout for him to finally let his hands go, whereas others believe Covington will be able to stop him in his tracks – in a similar manner to what Usman and Burns did.

Woodley’s close friend and training partner Ben Askren had the following to say on the matter.

“One of his biggest issues for his competitive career, whether it’s fighting or wrestling, is he just doesn’t pull the trigger sometimes,” Askren said of Woodley on Submission Radio. “He gets inside and he just thinks too much. He’s really intelligent and he just thinks a lot about it, and I think that was kind of what happened with the Gilbert Burns fight. I know that’s what happened with the [Usman] fight. And so I’m hoping that gets fixed and he gets in there and lets his hands go. And if he lets his hands go, he should knock Colby out.”

“It’s just him. When he went on that streak, he just let his hands go and he was getting tons of knockdowns and some knockouts, and that’s kind of what he’s got to get back to.”

“He’s fought them both,” he said, referencing Woodley’s losses to Usman and Burns, who will fight for the welterweight title later in the year. “I think that adds to the story, is like, hey, let me get that one back. You got me once, I had a terrible performance and I want to get it back, let me have it. And, again, Leon Edwards is not getting a title shot as is. That’s for sure. Jorge Masvidal, it’s probably unlikely that he’s getting one. So, I think it is the winner of Colby and Tyron, for sure.”