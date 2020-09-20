Tyron Woodley releases statement following TKO loss to Colby Covington, reveals image of broken ribs

UFC welterweight contender Tyron Woodley issued a statement following his fifth-round TKO loss to Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11.

Woodley was dominated by Covington throughout the bout and was on his way to losing a clear unanimous decision. But early in the fifth round Woodley verbally submitted due to an apparent rib injury, handing Covington the TKO win.

Following the event, Woodley released a statement about the loss. Check it out.

“I appreciate you guys, love you guys. It didn’t go the way I wanted guys. Last person I wanted to lose to,” Woodley said (via MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t know what the f*ck happened. It happened. Gotta dust it off, shake the sh*t off and find a way.”

Woodley later released an image of his broken ribs which was shared by Ariel Helwani.

X-Ray of Tyron Woodley’s broken rib, courtesy of Woodley. He said it popped earlier in the fight and then tried to use the guillotine to stand up and it popped. “It was the most pain ever,” he said. He is back at the hotel resting.

It was not only an unfortunate way for Woodley to suffer his third straight loss but he also lost to his rival in Covington. Both fighters talked a big game heading into this grudge match but ultimately it was Covington who got the final laugh when he finished his rival, potentially putting Woodley on the fast track to retirement.

UFC president Dana White said following the event that he will be talking to Woodley about possibly retiring after the one-sided loss to Covington. Although Woodley has only lost to Kamru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Covington during his losing skid, he lost every single round of those fights and it’s hard to buy him as a contender anymore.

What do you think is next for Tyron Woodley?