Tyron Woodley explains why former foe Jake Paul is not the appropriate ambassador for UFC fighter pay

Tyron Woodley has expressed his thoughts on why former foe Jake Paul is not the appropriate ambassador for fighter pay in the UFC.

The former welterweight champion doesn’t believe that YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, is the right figurehead to lead the push for improved fighter pay in the UFC.

“The Problem Child” has taken to calling out the promotion and its president, Dana White, for the inadequacies of fighter pay within the UFC. Paul has even gone as far as calling for fighters to unionize in order to receive better renumeration.

Tyron Woodley during a recent appearance on ‘The Residency Podcast’ shared his opinion on why Jake Paul has no business being the ambassador for UFC fighter pay saying:

“I believe that Jake Paul is not the f*cking ambassador for (fighter pay). If you’ve never been underpaid, you should never be the spokesperson for underpaid athletes. If you’ve never had adversity, if you’ve never been signed to a promoter that controls your fights, and when you fought and how often you fought, and been threatened if you don’t fight — I got threatened all my last title fights, ‘If you don’t fight, we’re stripping you of the belt. If you don’t fight, we’re kicking you out,’ every time, Darren Till fight, Usman fight, ‘Wonderboy’ fight. But it’s the business.”

Woodley continued to express that rather than Paul, it should be his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, who formerly held an executive position within the UFC, who should be credited with bringing inadequacies concerning fighter pay to light (h/t MMANews).

“This is the thing… it’s more of a kudos to Nakisa for being willing to expose what he feels like should change. He’s (Paul) not the ambassador for fighter pay, I should be the f*cking ambassador for fighter pay… What he’s doing is trying to be a hero.”

Tyron Woodley retired from the UFC in 2021, after being defeated in the cage four times in a row.

Woodley subsequently got into the boxing ring with Jake Paul on August 29, 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and was defeated via split decision.

A rematch was to follow in December of 2021, where Paul again proved to be the victor by knockout 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the 6th round.

