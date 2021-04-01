TJ Dillashaw says Cory Sandhagen has been acting like a “douche”

UFC bantamweight star TJ Dillashaw says that his former training partner Cory Sandhagen has been acting like a “douche” lately.

Dillashaw hasn’t fought since January 2019 when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC on ESPN+ 1 in a failed attempt to win the UFC flyweight title. Following that fight, Dillashaw tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He gave up his belt not long afterwards and was then suspended for two years by USADA. After serving his two year-suspension, Dillashaw is now finally returning to return to the Octagon and he will do so on May 8 when he meets Sandhagen in the main event. The winner of this fight is expected to earn a title shot in the stacked UFC bantamweight division.

Speaking to ESPN before his UFC comeback, Dillashaw had some choice words for his former training partner Sandhagen. While admitting that he likes “The Sandman” as a person and respects the coaches at Elevation Fight Team, Dillashaw also believes that Sandhagen has been acting like a “douche” in the way that he is promoting the fight.

“He’s become a little bit of a douche lately, talking that sh*t which he’s gotta do, that’s the name of the game, but I like Cory Sandhagen. I like all of his coaches, I like Elevation Fight Team, but that’s the business. We’re gonna get out there, we’re gonna handle it, and I’m gonna come back and get my belt,” Dillashaw said (h/t MMAMania.com).

Dillashaw is looking forward to getting in the Octagon and throwing down with Sandhagen, and he is hoping that a win parlays himself into a title shot at the UFC 135lbs belt.

“I love this fight. He’s got a lot of hype behind him. He’s had two good wins, people are blowing him up right now but it’s such a good fight for me to get right back on top, right where I left off. I’ll have the belt around my waist by the end of the year,” Dillashaw said.

Who do you think wins the fight between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen?