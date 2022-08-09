Thiago Santos issues statement following TKO loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 59: “I let everything there and still wasn’t enough, no shame about that”

Thiago Santos has posted a classy statement following his TKO defeat at the hands of Jamahal Hill last weekend.

While he may have fought for the UFC light heavyweight championship once upon a time, it’s safe to say that Thiago Santos has been through some tough times in the last couple of years. From surgery to a parade of close losses against elite 205-pounders, the Brazilian has struggled to rediscover the form that got him to the big dance in the first place.

On Saturday night, though, he put everything out there on the line in a fantastic performance against Jamahal Hill at the UFC Apex. While he ultimately came up short, he certainly impressed the masses by pushing Hill to the limit.

Following his loss, the veteran took to social media and gave his thoughts on what went down.

I worked hard and I had a amazing training camp, i let everything there and still wasn't enough, no shame about that, just a bad night in the office, congratulations to Hill. I will be back stronger and better. Thank you all pic.twitter.com/RpP3RpZ3rp — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) August 8, 2022

Given that he’s now 38 years old, it won’t come as much of a shock to learn that some fans and pundits have wondered whether or not it’s time for ‘Marreta’ to walk away. Alas, that may have made more sense if he’d been dominated by Hill, which certainly wasn’t the case in the three rounds leading up to the stoppage.

Santos probably isn’t going to fight for the title again but there’s definitely still an important spot for him in the top 15 of the division.

What did you think about Thiago Santos’ performance against Jamahal Hill? Do you want to see him retire or continue to compete? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!