Thiago Santos issues statement after suffering defeat in his PFL debut

Thiago Santos has issued a statement after suffering defeat in his PFL debut.

The 39-year-old ‘Marreta’ parted ways with the UFC last Fall and subsequently signed with the PFL to compete in its 205-pound division starting in 2023.

Santos manager, Alex Davis, explained the departure to ‘ESPN’ saying:

“It was an amicable separation with the UFC. Thiago is very grateful for everything the UFC did for him, and he’s very grateful toward the PFL for signing with him. He’s looking forward to winning a million dollars.”

It was just this past Saturday, April 1st, inside The Theater at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, that Thiago Santos (22-12 MMA) made his debut in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) losing to Rob Wilkinson (18-2 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Wilkinson was the 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight season winner.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Santos posted a collaboration of photos, saying:

At the end of the day, we have two options, give up or continue. And how can I give up on a blessing that God grants me, even with all my difficulties and limitations I'm still here, doing and living what I love. Say what you want to say but we're still in the game. pic.twitter.com/b5cYnoPslu — Thiago “Marreta” Santos (@TMarretaMMA) April 3, 2023

Prior to his departure from the UFC, Santos had a dismal record of only 1 win in his last 6 fights with the promotion. That unanimous decision victory came against Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) in October of 2021. The losses Santos endured were against Jon Jones (27-1 MMA), Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA), Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA), Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA).

Although his PFL debut loss is disappointing, Santos is making it clear he’s ‘still in the game’.

