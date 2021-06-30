Tatiana Suarez targeted to make UFC flyweight debut at UFC 266 opposite former title challenger Roxanne Modafferi

Tatiana Suarez will finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Suarez, who many pegged as a future UFC champion, has not competed since she beat Nina Nunes at UFC 238 in June of 2019. Since then, she has been dealing with neck injuries but has recently been cleared. The plan was for her to also move up in weight to flyweight.

Now, according to MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, Suarez is targeted to make her return at UFC 266 on September 25 against Roxanne Modafferi. The location of the card is still to be determined.

UFC is targeting Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi at 125 pounds for UFC 266 on Sept. 25, sources say. Not done yet but that’s the one they have zeroed in on. Would be Suarez’s first fight since June 2019. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 29, 2021

UFC is targeting Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi at 125 pounds for UFC 266 on Sept. 25, sources say. Not done yet but that’s the one they have zeroed in on. Would be Suarez’s first fight since June 2019.

Tatiana Suarez (8-0), as mentioned, has not fought since she defeated Nina Nunes by decision back at UFC 238. She’s 5-0 in the UFC and before the win over Nunes, she earned a TKO win over Carla Esparza. Suarez also holds a notable win over Alexa Grasso and won TUF 23.

Roxanne Modafferi (25-18) is a pioneer in women’s MMA and is currently ranked ninth at flyweight. The 38-year-old is coming off a decision loss to Viviane Araujo back on Fight Island in January. She has gone 5-5 in her last 10 but did hand Maycee Barber her first career loss back at UFC 246 in January of 2020. She also holds notable wins over Andrea Lee, twice, and Antonina Shevchenko. Modafferi also fought Nicco Montano for the inaugural UFC flyweight title but lost by decision.

With the addition of Suarez vs. Modafferi, UFC 266 is as follows:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – featherweight title fight (targeted)

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Tatiana Suarez vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Who do you think wins, Tatiana Suarez or Roxanne Modafferi?