Tai Tuivasa apologizes to Stefan Struve after kicking him in the head during post-fight celebration

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa apologized to Stefan Struve after kicking him in the head during his post-fight celebration at UFC 254.

Tuivasa, who had previously said he had been cut by the UFC in a joke, was no doubt in a must-win situation against Struve as he had lost three straight fights heading into the bout. With Struve also struggling as of late, the oddsmakers capped this fight as around a Pick ’em at the sportsbooks. But Tuivasa showed he was the better fighter as he was able to get Struve up against the fence in the clinch and then finished him with strikes.

After the referee stopped the fight at the last second of the first round, Tuivasa jumped on top of the cage to celebrate the victory. However, he accidentally kicked Struve in the head while he was celebrating, which led to the video circulating on social media.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 254, Tuivasa told Struve that he apologized for accidentally kicking him and offered to buy his foe a beer to make up for it.

“No, I didn’t. Sorry Stef, bro, I didn’t mean that. Sorry lad,” Tuivasa said. “I kicked him in the head? Ooh. I owe him a beer for that. Sorry Stef.”

Tuivasa (10-3) improved his UFC record to 4-3 with the win, with three of those wins coming by way of knockout. The 27-year-old Aussie desperately needed to get back into the win column against Struve as he rode a three-fight losing skid into the contest. He did just that and he did it in style, too, as he was able to fold his opponent up against the fence and finish him. The accidental kick on Struve wasn’t ideal, but it was an accident.

