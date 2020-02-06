Streaming this Week: Invicta, UFC 247, ONE Championship

As streaming services continue to take over the combat sports industry, there are more and more events being broadcast on platforms like ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, and YouTube.

BJPENN.Com’s Streaming this Week series keeps fans up to date on the best combat sports action across the industry’s major streaming platforms.

Here’s what’s coming this week:

ONE Championship: Warrior’s Code | Friday, February 7th, 5:30am EST on YouTube, ONE Championship Super App, B/R Live (depending on region)

On Friday, ONE Championship will touch down in Jakarta, Indonesia with an excellent card. The card will be topped by an inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai title bout as Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy takes on Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym, who stepped up on just 24 hours’ notice.

Elsewhere on the card, we’ll see a middleweight bout between Leandro Ataides and Reiner de Ridder. The winner of this fight will almost certainly get the next crack at ONE middleweight champ Aung La N Sang.

Other highlights of this card include appearances from top talents like Marat Gafurov, Iuri Lapilus, and undefeated Japanese prospect Itsuki Hirata.

Invicta FC 39: Frey vs Cummins 2 | Friday, February 7th, 8pm EST on UFC Fight Pass

The main event of Invicta FC 39 will be for the promotion’s atomweight title as champion Jinh Yu Frey will take on top contender Ashley Cummins in the second matchup between the two women. Having previously fought at Invicta FC 24, Frey took an unanimous decision over Cummins, so the challenger will have an opportunity to avenge her loss as well as win the Invicta FC atomweight title.

In the co-main event, a title eliminator bout will take place in the flyweight division. Pearl Gonzalez will look to get a title shot win she faces Miranda Maverick as the winner will have the opportunity to face Vanessa Porto who is the current flyweight champion.

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Mariya Agapova will face Daiana Torquato in a flyweight fight.

Newcomers Tina Pettigrew will make her Invicta FC debut against another woman making her debut, Monica Franco.

While there is not much on the schedule for DAZN this weekend, ESPN+ and other streaming services, there will be plenty of UFC 247 coverage on both ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. Here’s what you need to get you ready for fight night.

UFC 247 Official Weigh-Ins: 10:00am EST, February 7th on ESPN+

The official morning weigh-ins for the competing fighters at UFC 247 will take place on ESPN+

UFC 248 Press Conference: 5pm EST, February 7th on UFC Fight Pass

There will be a press conference for the top fighters who will compete at UFC 248 in March, such as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Yoel Romero.

UFC 247: Pre-Show at 7:30pm EST, ESPN+ and UFC 247: Weigh-In at 8:00pm, February 7th on UFC Fight Pass

The ceremonial weigh-ins for the competing fighters at UFC 247 will begin with a pre-show that will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and the ceremonial weigh-ins will be broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass at 8pm EST.

UFC 247: Early Prelims at 6:30pm EST, February 8th on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

The early prelims for UFC 247 will begin at 6:30pm EST on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass as well. Then the prelim card will begin at 8pm EST on ESPN before the PPV card begins at 10pm EST. ESPN+ subscribers can order the UFC 247 PPV directly from the ESPN+ app.

Suffice it to say that, between UFC 247, and action from ONE Championship and Invicta, it will be another fun weekend for fight fans.

What will you be watching?

