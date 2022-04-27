Stephen Thompson wants to fight Nick or Nate Diaz next: “Who wouldn’t love good striking battle?!”

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has set his sights on fighting Nick or Nate Diaz next.

Thompson, (16-6 MMA) has a disappointing record of losing his last two fights in a row, to Belal Muhammad (21-3 MMA) and Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) respectively. Currently positioned at #7 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he’s got the reputation of being one of the most accomplished strikers and well as one of the most respected fighters in the sport.

Meanwhile brothers Nick (26-10 MMA) and Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) have also experienced losses in their last bouts in the Octagon.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Stephen Thompson had this to say about a potential match-up:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I’m down to fight @nickdiaz209 or @NateDiaz209! I have nothing but respect for both of those guys and I’m ready to go. Who wouldn’t love good striking battle?!”

According to Nick Diaz’s longtime coach, Cesar Gracie, we can expect to see Nick back in the Octagon later this year, but no opponent has been named to date. Diaz, 38, hasn’t won a fight since defeating B.J. Penn at UFC 137 way back in October 2011. The last time he was in the cage was at UFC 266 where he went down to defeat against Robbie Lawler (29-15 MMA).

As for Nate Diaz, he has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, which could see him back in the Octagon this summer. Nate last fought in June of 2021 with a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA). Nate’s last victory was the defeat of Anthony Pettis (24-12 MMA) in April 2019.

It was just 2 days ago where Nate took to ‘Twitter’ with this message:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please. Thanks.”

Nate Diaz is obviously wanting a fight. Looks like Thompson is looking for one too.

Would you like to see Thompson fight one of the Diaz brothers? If so, which one, and who would come out ahead in the win column?