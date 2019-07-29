Stephen Thompson calls for fight with Rafael dos Anjos

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson is eager to get back on track after an upset, knockout loss to Anthony Pettis, and he knows just when he’d like to do so. In fact, he even has a potential opponent in mind.

Speaking to the media backstage at UFC 240 last weekend in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the fighter they call “Wonderboy” called for a scrap with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He said he he’d like the bout to occur at UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this November.

“I know me and RDA are both coming off a loss, so might be a good time for him to heal up and maybe make that happen at MSG, so that would be cool,” Thompson said (via MMA Junkie).

Thompson also sees Robbie Lawler, who will fight Colby Covington at UFC Newark this weekend, as a possible opponent. UFC 244, however, is the primary focus.

“Everything’s feeling good, back into training hard full force, and hopefully I’ll be fighting again at Madison Square Garden. November is the plan,” Thompson said. “Don’t know who yet, but we’ll see.

“I know Robbie Lawler has a fight coming up so, yeah man, I’m looking at somebody in the top five, and I’m ready to get back out there and do it again.”

Thompson went on to admit that the sting of his recent stoppage loss far outweighs that of a decision loss — part of the reason he’s keen to get back into the cage.

“For me, it was worse with the quick one, my last one with Pettis,” Thompson said. “I got knocked out in the second round, even though I was winning the fight. I would have rather lost going all three rounds and had my opponent just outwork me, knowing I was 100 percent. I’m going to be at 100 percent giving it my all. The last fight, it was one of those fluke shots. That can happen with anybody in the division or in this game. I would rather lose getting smoked, not getting knocked out knowing that you were winning.”

Who do you want to see Stephen Thompson fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/29/2019.