Sean Strickland trashes keyboard warriors following incident with Orlando Sanchez

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland trashed keyboard warriors following his much-publicized incident in training with Orlando Sanchez.

Strickland, one of the top-15 ranked middleweights in the UFC, is currently training for his fight this summer against Uriah Hall. As part of his camp, he was working pummel drills with Sanchez, a BJJ world champion who attempted a standing armlock on Strickland. “Tarzan” was not happy about it and the video of him arguing with Sanchez went viral.

While Strickland has plenty of supporters for what happened, there are also some people who think he was in the wrong. In a video response, Strickland lashed out at his critics.

I feel like this needs to be said about the video response.. What happened to the modern man?!?!?! You cowards sit behind your phone running your mouths to me and to each other.. Bunch of fucking women using their thumbs to fight BUT to those men out there still down to scrap when you need to scrap I salute.. Keep holding it down, you’re a dying breed….

“Listen, you guys running your f*cking mouth. If you were to see me in person, come and say that sh*t to me, I would smack you in the f*cking face. And let’s say you’re not cool like Orlando. Let’s say you’re a dick. And you get mad, and you put your hands, I’m not like Orlando. I would continue to hit you in the f*cking face. I’m a cage fighter, this is what I f*cking do. I like to hurt people,” Strickland said (h/t Bloody Elbow). “Don’t be shocked at what I did. Be shocked at yourself. As a matter of fact, if you wanna run your f*cking mouth, not on the internet, you should come up to me. Do it in person, and bring your f*cking kids. So after I smack you in the mouth, they can watch me smack their f*cking coward father, and maybe they can learn a lesson and not be a bitch like you. Stay off the internet. Stop running your f*cking mouth.”

What did you make of the training incident between Sean Strickland and Orlando Sanchez?