Sean O’Malley scolds fans for questioning Tom Aspinall’s toughness amid UFC 321 eye poke fiasco

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 28, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321

Sean O’Malley has some words for those who believe Tom Aspinall wanted a way out at UFC 321.

Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fought with the UFC Heavyweight Championship at stake this past Saturday. Aspinall walked in as the champion, and the challenger was finding some success against him. Gane utilized his movement and didn’t show fear of his opponent’s punching power.

While the opening frame was exciting, a double eye poke from Gane to Aspinall marked a premature end to the title fight. In a reaction video posted on his YouTube channel, O’Malley defended Aspinall against the critics who question his toughness (via MMAFighting).

“A lot of people in the MMA space talking about how it was disappointing Tom didn’t continue,” O’Malley said. “You’re the UFC heavyweight champion of the world, you just got poked in the eye very bad, you’re fighting a very dangerous kickboxer. It is hard to stand in front of a human being with that high level of skills and fight him with two eyes. Now you’re going to get illegally poked in the eye. It wasn’t a right hand that hit, boom, broke his orbital, eye swells up, you can’t see. That’s different. You get punched in the eye, a legal shot, your eye swells up, you can’t see, you fight through that. Tom Aspinall would fight through that. He wouldn’t get punched, eye swells up, and go, ‘I’m done. I can’t see.’

“It’s different because he got poked in the eye. That is an illegal strike. It was an accident, 100 percent believe it was an accident. I don’t think Ciryl did it on purpose. Ciryl was getting the better of Tom. But to question Tom’s toughness is insane. No one wanted that more than Tom Aspinall. He wanted to fight. He wanted to fight more than we wanted to watch him fight, so it’s hard. You can’t question Tom’s toughness. You just can’t.”

The good news for fans is that UFC CEO Dana White plans to book the rematch between Aspinall and Gane in the near future. White did admit booking the fight again will be a “pain in the [expletive],” but it must be done.

Some wonder if Gane can replicate the success he was having against Aspinall before the unfortunate ending. Only time will tell if “Bon Gamin” can pick up where he left off and whether or not that will be enough to win undisputed UFC gold.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ciryl Gane Sean O'Malley Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane faceoff

Tom Aspinall rematch will be tough for Ciryl Gane, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 28, 2025
Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira staredown
Carlos Ulberg

Alex Pereira trilogy with Jiri Prochazka is tough sell, says top UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 28, 2025

As fans await Alex Pereira’s next move, one top UFC contender doesn’t think “Poatan” will meet Jiri Prochazka again next.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 208
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 208 with Steve Garcia and Isaac Dulgarian

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2025

The 208th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 110.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

What Khabib Nurmagomedov said to Sergio Pettis after he knocked out The Eagle’s teammate

Dylan Bowker - October 27, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a hugely dominant fighter and also has had quite the winning streak as a coach, but he revealed a lot about himself when one of his charges recently lost to Sergio Pettis. This happened to Magomed Magomedov, who ended up on the wrong end of a spinning back elbow KO loss to Pettis when the two fought at PFL Dubai earlier this month.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 321
Mackenzie Dern

What's next for the stars of UFC 321?

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2025

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for a solid UFC 321 card. The main event saw heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his belt against Ciryl Gane, while the co-main event saw Mackenzie Dern rematching Virna Jandiroba, with the vacant strawweight title up for grabs.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 321, opposite Tom Aspinall in the Octagon

Daniel Cormier 'upset' with Tom Aspinall after leaked conversation touts potential heavyweight run

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025
Mackenzie Dern enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 321, opposite Din Thomas cageside at UFC BJJ 3
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern responds to Din Thomas's 'insignificant' label of her UFC 321 title fight win

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

UFC women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern isn’t happy with analyst Din Thomas after his pre-UFC 321 remarks about her ‘insignificant’ title fight.

Aljamain Sterling speaks at the UFC 310 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

UFC fans slam Aljamain Sterling for 'pot meets kettle' take on Tom Aspinall's eye injury at UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling ruffled many fans’ feathers with a bizarre take after UFC 321.

Henry Cejudo walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Seattle
UFC

Henry Cejudo confirms Payton Talbott bout at UFC 323 is his retirement fight: 'This is it'

Cole Shelton - October 27, 2025

Henry Cejudo confirmed his UFC 323 fight will be his retirement bout.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane face off at UFC 321
Jim Miller

UFC 321 controversy leads to all-time rant from MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 27, 2025

The controversial ending to the UFC 321 pay-per-view has led to one bonus snatcher giving athletic commissions an earful.