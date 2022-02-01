Sean O’Malley praises UFC bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark: “That’s what inspired me to get my first little heart tat”

Susan Cox
Sean O'Malley, Jessica-Rose Clark, UFC
UFC standouts Sean O'Malley and Jessica-Rose Clark

Sean O’Malley took to YouTube to praise Jessica-Rose Clark.

O’Malley, ‘Suga’ (15-1 MMA) most recently defeated Raulian Paiva (21-4 MMA) via first round TKO at UFC 269. The win marked Sean’s third stoppage victory in a row earning him a spot in the top-15 of the official UFC rankings.

It was only a few years ago that rumors swirled on Twitter about O’Malley scoring himself a date with arguably one of the UFC’s most eligible bachelorettes, Jessica Rose-Clark. Fast forward to 2022 and the Australian fighter is still allegedly single.

Jessica-Rose-Clark

Clark, 34, (11-6 MMA) competes in the women’s bantamweight division and has recently announced a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for February 19th against Stephanie Egger, 33, (6-2 MMA). The fight location has yet to be confirmed.

‘Jessy Jess’ is currently enjoying a two-fight win streak, most recently defeating Joselyne Edwards, 26, (10-4 MMA) back in October 2021.

During the ‘TimboSugarShow’ yesterday, O’Malley spoke about Clark commenting:

“My girls fighting Stephanie Eggers – is she new? There’s something about Jessica, her  f*cking accent too, her face too. The tats, that’s what inspired me to get my first little heart tat. 34, damn I didn’t know, she’s a mature woman.”

It sounds like ‘Suga’ still has a sweet spot for the November born bantamweight.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming match-up between Clark and Egger? Who do you predict the victor will be? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

