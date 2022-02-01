Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov react as Islam Mamedov escapes deep submission attempt from Benson Henderson (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov was watching on at Bellator 273 after Islam Mamedov managed to escape a deep guillotine attempt.

While his mixed martial arts career alone is enough to cement Khabib’s legacy as a legend of the sport, he doesn’t want to sit back and rest on what has already been and gone. Instead, he’s looking to the future, whether it be through Eagle FC or his blossoming run as a coach.

“The Eagle” has a great deal of knowledge to dish out to those around him but at Bellator 273, he simply watched on and hoped for the best when Islam Mamedov was in a guillotine choke from Benson Henderson that was pretty firmly locked in.

Khabib and Usman Nurmagomedov reaction to Islam Mamedov escaping the submission attempt from Benson Henderson ..

Thankfully for both Khabib and Usman Nurmagomedov, Mamedov was able to escape – but he couldn’t prevent losing via split decision on the scorecards after a remarkable display by Henderson.

Not every single one of the fighters under the tutelage of Khabib will go on to become a world champion, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t still a great coach. At this moment in time he appears to be spinning a lot of different plates but one day, if and when he opts to pour all of his energy into coaching, there’s an argument to be made that he’ll only continue to improve his standing in the “GOAT” conversation.

In terms of Islam Mamedov, he needs to bounce back from a loss that brought an end to his 20-fight unbeaten streak, in what may well prove to be the final performance of Benson Henderson’s career.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov has what it takes to become one of the greatest coaches in the history of mixed martial arts? What is it about his coaching technique that impresses you the most?