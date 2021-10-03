Sean O’Malley officially signs contract for Raulian Paiva fight at UFC 269 (Photos)

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley officially signed his contract for the Raulian Paiva fight at UFC 269 later this year.

It was reported last week that O’Malley would be fighting Paiva at UFC 269, which is set to take place on December 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, “Suga” later took to his Twitch to deny that the fight was taking place. It seems like that was some sort of posturing from O’Malley, as just days after he denied to confirm the fight, it’s now official. On Saturday, O’Malley took to his social media to share a photo of him signing the contract to fight Paiva at UFC 269. Take a look at what “Suga” shared on his Instagram.

Guess who’s back, back again Suga’s back, tell a friend. Sug Mobile Arena Dec 11 Las Vegas against number 15 ranked Raulian Paiva. @kingpalm

O’Malley was adamant that he did not want to face a ranked opponent in his next fight unless he got a raise on his contract. He was also adamant that he did not fight at UFC 268 in New York City, saying that he instead preferred to fight at UFC 269 in Las Vegas in order to pay fewer taxes. At first, it appeared that O’Malley would fight someone unranked again such as Brian Kelleher, who recently called him out for a fight. However, in the end, O’Malley will land the No. 15 fighter in the bantamweight rankings in the form of Paiva.

Paiva, coincidentally, is coming off of a majority decision win over O’Malley’s teammate Kyler Phillips, so O’Malley will have the chance to get revenge for his teammate in this one.

Who do you think wins this bantamweight bout at UFC 269 between Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva?