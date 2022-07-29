Sean O’Malley explains why he acts as his own manager: “No middleman, no one taking a random percentage for being a middleman”

Sean O’Malley is explaining why he acts as his own manager.

‘Sugar’ is not only a successful UFC fighter but a podcaster, YouTuber and streamer as well. One would expect for all those ventures, O’Malley would need to have a team of managers to handle the business aspects of his career. It has been revealed that is in fact not the case, O’Malley handles that part of his career himself – he’s his own manager.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, O’Malley had this to say about his management:

“I am my management. Solo dolo. No middleman, no one taking a random percentage for being a middleman. I do all my own deals and s**t gets done right.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing, Sean O’Malley said (h/t MMAFighting):

“Say UFC gets a sponsorship deal, and whoever handles that at the UFC, they’re like, ‘The UFC wants Sean O’Malley, I’m going to go to his management,’ and then their management takes 20 percent, 15 percent, whatever, just to tell me about the deal. Not to do anything, just to say, ‘Hey, the UFC called, you want this deal?’ Sure. It’s the same thing with fight money too. You want 15 percent of my money because you did what? No, that ain’t happening. Oh, you want some of the bonus too? That ain’t happening.”

O’Malley shared that he likes the business side of things saying:

“I personally enjoy doing all the business side of things. There are some fighters who are probably like, ‘F**k that, I don’t even want to look at that stuff. You take care of it and I’ll give you the percentage.’ There’s people like that. Cool. I like to be a part of my deal. I like to be directly in communication with all my brand deals, the UFC specifically, everyone. I don’t want any miscommunication. That always seems to happen when there’s an extra voice in the middle and it’s just not necessary, at least for me.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

‘Suga’ would rather pocket management fee’s by doing the work himself:

“I don’t want to talk for everyone, but it’s nice getting that check and it’s not — you (don’t) have to write your 15 percent. I pay the coaches, I pay (my people). I don’t want to have to write a check to a management team for really not doing much.”

Speaking of his relationship with the UFC, Sean O’Malley continued:

“I’d say I’m happy with where I’m at in the UFC, with how I’m being paid, how I’m being treated. I’m definitely happy. It’s just really been a perspective change, looking at the UFC as more of a platform for me to sell merch, to do all this stuff. It really helped my perspective and the relationship I have with the UFC looking at it that way. That I’m going to take advantage of these opportunities.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In concluding, addressing his upcoming fight with Petr Yan, O’Malley said:

“I’m not getting paid more now that I’m fighting Petr. … I didn’t ask for more money. I’m fighting the No. 1 guy. I’m just going to go out there and take advantage of the opportunity, and that is to fight Petr. I’m lucky to be able to be in this position to be healthy, to be 27, going into my prime, fighting these top-level guys, and I’m going to take advantage of that.”

Yes it will be Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) vs Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) at UFC 280 on October 22, 2022 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Do you agree with O’Malley that it makes sense to be your own manager? Will you be watching UFC 280 and who do you think will come out the winner – O’Malley or Yan?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!