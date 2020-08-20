Sean O’Malley comments on injury sustained against Marlon Vera

Sean O’Malley believes he avoided any major damage to his ankle.

O’Malley was entering his co-main event fight against Marlon Vera with a lot of hype behind him. Most pundits were picking him to win, but he fell short, losing by first-round TKO. Yet, he did hurt his ankle in the fight, and according to “Sugar” he says he was complaining about the ankle brace before walking out.

“Even in the back warming up, everything was perfect. I’m in good shape, I’m in f*****g good shape. I’m breaking this motherf****r, hundred percent in my mind,” O’Malley said on his podcast. “Get back there, doing our warmup, everything’s going perfect. About five minutes before they said, alright, we’re gonna walk, I go, hey Brandon, do you think you can f*****g loosen up my ankle brace, it’s f*****g tight. So he’s sitting in the back, loosening up my ankle braces because they were so tight.”

When O’Malley fell to the ground, many including his coach, Tim Welch thought it was the same foot he injured in his second UFC fight. O’Malley would go on to need surgery on it. For the rising star, he says it was the same exact pain just in a different spot.

Since the event, Sean O’Malley has seen a ton of doctors. He got an x-ray done on it which should no breaks. So, he believes he avoided any major injury and instead thinks he just rolled it too many times.

“I got an MRI yesterday, going to get it looked at tomorrow by a doctor. I think it is good, just rolled it about seven times,” he said.

With the loss to Marlon Vera, Sean O’Malley was removed from the UFC rankings. But, the good news is, Sugar shouldn’t be out for long. So, he can look to get the bad taste out of his mouth soon.

When do you think we will see Sean O’Malley fight again?