After KO win over King Mo, Andrew Kapel looking to do the same against John Salter

Andrew Kapel is looking to go 2-0 in Bellator.

On the main card of Bellator 244, Kapel is returning following his November knockout win over King Mo. It was King Mo’s retirement fight, and now Kapel is excited to get back in the cage and try and beat another big name in John Salter.

“I was like this is great and they gave me a pay bump. I’m excited because this is a name I need,” Kapel said to BJPENN.com. “I’ve been in camp and been preparing for John and his skillset.”

Entering this fight, John Salter is a sizeable favorite and Kapel understands why. He also has heard all the talk that Salter will be able to take him down at will and submit him.

Yet, for Kapel, he knows his wrestling is underrated but makes it clear the longer the fight is standing, the better chance of winning he has.

“It is just one thing to have it on paper it is another to actually have it. We will see how it goes but I am ready to showcase what I can do. A perfect fight for me is the King Mo fight where I get a knockout in 90 seconds,” Kapel explained. “But, John is tough. I don’t expect that and I think it will be a war and he will be trying to grind me out. If he does get me to the mat, it is about being smart. The longer I keep it standing the better.”

If Kapel gets his hand raised he believes he will steal Salter’s momentum and most likely get a title shot against the winner of Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima.

“It puts me right where I belong which is right at the top of the division. To me, John is criminally underrated, they haven’t done him any favors promoting him or building him up. But, he is 7-1. His only loss is to Rafael Lovato Jr. who is the former champion,” Andrew Kapel concluded. “He looked at me and my record and he probably thinks my last fight was a fluke. There is no doubt in my mind that he believes he will be able to take me down and choke me out. I think he should’ve waited as he could’ve gotten a title shot. He signed on the dotted line and I know it is a difficult fight but I am looking forward to.”

