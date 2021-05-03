Rose Namajunas following UFC 261 title win: “I love Joanna but she gonna be mad”

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas said following her UFC 261 title win, “I love Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) but she gonna be mad.”

Namajunas made history last weekend at UFC 261 when she knocked out Weili Zhang with a head kick to become the first two-time women’s champion in UFC history. Namajunas previously held the UFC women’s strawweight title from 2017 to 2019 after she knocked out Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 and defended it once successfully against Jedrzejczyk until she lost it via slam KO to Jessica Andrade. Now that she has gotten her old belt back, she has no plans on giving it up anytime soon, especially to her old rival Jedrzejczyk.

A few weeks ago, Jedrzejczyk announced that she is back and that she wanted the title shot against the winner of Namajunas vs. Zhang. Had Zhang won that fight, there was a good chance the UFC would have booked the rematch between her and Jedrzejczyk. But since Namajunas won and she already has two wins over Jedrzejczyk, it becomes harder to envision the Pole getting a title shot against Namajunas any time soon.

Speaking backstage with her fiancee Pat Barry after knocking Zhang out at UFC 261, Namajunas was joking around with Barry that Jedrzejczyk wouldn’t be happy (via UFC).

“You made history as a two-time strawweight champ. No one’s done it yet,” Barry said.

“OK, I love Joanna, but she gonna be mad,” Namajunas said.

“She’s going to be pissed. She was just saying, ‘Give me the whoever, I want the winner, both of them,’ and you were like, ‘No,'” Barry said.

It’s possible the UFC could still book the third fight between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk next, but it seems more likely that the former champ will have to win one more fight. In the meantime, Namajunas could rematch Zhang or fight the Carla Esparza vs. Yan Xiaonan winnner.

Do you want to see the trilogy fight between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk?