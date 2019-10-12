Report | Two of MMA’s top managers involved in physical altercation

Two of the most prominent fighter managers in the sport of MMA were involved in a physical altercation in which battery was committed during Friday night’s PFL Event.

Abe Kawa, who is the Vice President of First Round Management, told ESPN earlier today that Ali Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA, approached him at Mandalay Bay and proceeded to slap him across the face.

The two prominent MMA managers were quickly separated by both security and police members who responded to the incident.

According to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who is a client of Kawa’s, Ali approached Abe in the crowd and proceeded to slap him “like a b*tch” before he “was gone in 15 seconds”.

PFL executive vice president Jim Bramson told ESPN that security and police dealt with the altercation, but PFL officials will also launch an investigation.

“We were focused on the action in the cage,” Bramson said. “We’re going to look into it, and see if we can find anything out about it.”

Abe Kawa represents a number of MMA fighters including reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, welterweight standouts Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal, as well as the aforementioned Anthony Pettis.

Meanwhile, Ali Abdelaziz and Dominance MMA represents a plethora of fighters including UFC Champions Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo.

This is not the first time that Ali Abdelaziz has found himself in controversy. The controversial manager was involved in an altercation with Colby Covington earlier this year.

In addition, former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor brought to light some interesting reports on Abdelaziz in 2018.

McGregor’s research resulted in him accusing Abdelaziz of being a terrorist rat snitch.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 12, 2019