Pros react after Miesha Tate retires Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31

By
Chris Taylor
-
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 co-headliner saw former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate return to action against fellow veteran Marion Reneau.

Tate (19-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 205 in November of 2016, where she had dropped a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington. ‘Cupcake’ had earned her most recent victory back in March of 2016, when she submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Marion Reneau (9-8-1 MMA) was looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when she took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Belizean Bruiser’ had suffered four straight decision setbacks, her most recent coming to Macy Chiasson in March.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 co-main event proved to be a rather one-sided affair. Miesha Tate was able to utilize her forward pressure and strong grappling to control most of the opening ten minutes of the contest. Then, in the third and final round, ‘Cupcake’ secured a takedown and unloaded ground and pound for the TKO finish.

Official UFC Vegas 31 Result: Miesha Tate def. Marion Reneau via TKO in Round 3

