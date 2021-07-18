Pros react after Miesha Tate retires Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 co-headliner saw former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate return to action against fellow veteran Marion Reneau.

Tate (19-7 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 205 in November of 2016, where she had dropped a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington. ‘Cupcake’ had earned her most recent victory back in March of 2016, when she submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.

Meanwhile, Marion Reneau (9-8-1 MMA) was looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when she took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Belizean Bruiser’ had suffered four straight decision setbacks, her most recent coming to Macy Chiasson in March.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 co-main event proved to be a rather one-sided affair. Miesha Tate was able to utilize her forward pressure and strong grappling to control most of the opening ten minutes of the contest. Then, in the third and final round, ‘Cupcake’ secured a takedown and unloaded ground and pound for the TKO finish.

Official UFC Vegas 31 Result: Miesha Tate def. Marion Reneau via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to Tate defeating Reneau below:

Will Tate 2.0 be successful? #UFCVegas31 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) July 18, 2021

Retirement fight, husband and son in her corner, fighting Meisha Tate in her come back. No pressure… #UFCVegas31 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 18, 2021

Marion @BelizeanBruiser Reneau is the same age as me. Tonight she's fighting @MieshaTate and I'm fighting to stay up to watch it. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) July 18, 2021

What an inspiring speech!!!

Enjoy your retirement @BelizeanBruiser and good luck in your future endeavor🙏🏽#UFCVegas31 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 18, 2021

Tnx for the ride @BelizeanBruiser — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 18, 2021

Also congrats to Marion on retirement! What a beast going this long #UFCVegas31 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 18, 2021

