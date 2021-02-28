Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov at UFC Vegas 20

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event was co-headlined by a key light heavyweight bout featuring Magomed Ankalaev taking on Nikita Krylov.

Ankalaev (14-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since earning a first round knockout over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 254 in October. That victory had marked the Russian’s fifth in a row and third straight stoppage win.

As for Nikita Kylov (26-7 MMA), ‘Al Capone’ was most previously seen in action eleven months ago where he had earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker. The Ukrainian standout had gone 2-2 over his past four fights overall prior to tonight’s contest with Ankalaev.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 co-main event proved to be a grueling back and forth affair. Nikita Krylov seemingly got the better of Magomed Ankalaev in round one, landing a plethora of kicks and punches. However, the tide would turn in round two and Magomed was able to keep that momentum going to seal a decision victory in round three.

Official UFC Vegas 20 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ankalaev defeating Krylov below:

Krylov mixing in the punch/kick and kick/punch combos nicely on the right side! #UFCVegas20 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 28, 2021

Big boys letting that leather go!! #UFCVegas20 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 28, 2021

Someone is going to get clipped! #UFCVegas20 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) February 28, 2021

