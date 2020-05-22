Pros react after Jon Jones tells fans “maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two”

Jon Jones surprised many when he took to Twitter to announce he would be walking away from MMA following failed negotiations with the UFC.

Jones had been vocal about going up to heavyweight and fighting Francis Ngannou his next time out. He then tweeted negotiations were ongoing but it didn’t take long after that for “Bones” to go on a Twitter rant saying the UFC did not give him what he wanted and we would not be seeing him for a year or two.

Immediately, many fighters and fans had mixed reactions as some thought it was real while others thought it was to get more money like his last opponent, Dominick Reyes. Yet, for fighters like Cris Cyborg, she can understand exactly what Jon Jones is going through right now.

Not unbelievable to me. — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) May 21, 2020

The younger fighters can learn a lot by watching this. — @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) May 21, 2020

Count me in on for like 20 bucks https://t.co/LJOSrBDPch — Forrest Griffin (@ForrestGriffin) May 21, 2020

It is still early on in so perhaps the UFC could come back and give Jon Jones what he is looking after. But, Bones does appear angry and has made enough money in his career that he definitely could walk away from a couple of years.

What this means for Francis Ngannou is unknown. He told BJPENN.com he doubted the fight would happen as he didn’t think Jones would move up. Yet, with the Jon Jones fight off the table, he will most likely have to wait and fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3 and be out of the Octagon for another year.

There is no question Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is a massive fight and one many fans wanted to see. But, at this time, it seems like the fight is off, even though some pros think Jones was never serious about fighting Ngannou anyway.

What do you make of Jon Jones saying he may walk away from MMA for a year or two? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/21/2020