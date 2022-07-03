Pros react after Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Tonight’s UFC 276 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA) was looking to earn his fifth title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had last competed at UFC 271 in February, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derek Brunson. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ had gone 5-1 over his past six fights overall prior to tonight’s affair

Tonight’s UFC 276 main event did not result in the barn burner most fans were hoping to witness. Instead, both men showed a lot of respect for each others power which prompted a slow and steady approach. Israel Adesanya got off the better volume if strikes in rounds one and two but Jared Cannonier began to make things more competitive by round three. Although rounds four and five were close, it was Adesanya who ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 276 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ below:

JC built like a Funkin brick!! #UFC276 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 3, 2022

Stylebender… Fucking love this guy — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022

Whatever Jared just did with his hands, I like that. No clue what it means, but I think I like it — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Cannonier needs to just brawl man. Just go for it or die trying.#ufc276 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 3, 2022

I got it going 2-2 #ufc276 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) July 3, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Israel Adesanya defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC 276:

Izzy won but Jared came prepared it was a good fight 🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022

“What the fuck this motherfucker just make a frozen reference with those glossy fingernails lol”

— BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Snooz — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) July 3, 2022

