Photos | Jon Jones has seriously bulked up ahead of his UFC heavyweight debut

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has really been putting in the work as he posted new photos of himself as a heavyweight.

Jones vacated the 205lbs belt that he held on-and-off for the past decade last summer when “Bones” announced he would finally be making the move up to the UFC heavyweight division. For years, fans and media wanted to see Jones fight up in weight and see if he could dominate a second weight class. We will finally get the chance to see that as Jones will be making the move up to the UFC heaviest’s weight division by the end of the year.

For the last few months, Jones has been sharing videos of himself bulking up and lifting weights. Now he’s showing pictures of the mostly-completed form. On Friday, Jones took to his social media to share a series of photos of himself in his heavyweight version. Jones looks absolutely huge in the photos, as he puts the heavyweight division on his radar.

Jones dominated 205lbs for many years, and at age 33 he is looking to dominate the UFC heavyweight division, as well. UFC president Dana White has said that Jones will fight the winner of the UFC 260 main event between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic sometime later this year. Ngannou and Miocic meet on Saturday night in the headliner of the UFC’s latest pay-per-view card, and a victory by either man will land them a fight with Jones.

Jones has been a big star for the UFC for many years, but moving up to heavyweight could make his star explode ever more. While it was entertaining watching him beat everyone in his path at 205lbs, it’s just a whole lot more intriguing seeing him fight at heavyweight.

How excited are you to see Jon Jones make his UFC heavyweight debut?