Photos | Jan Blachowicz meets Polish Prime Minister

New UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was invited to meet the Polish Prime Minister upon his return home to the country.

Blachowicz captured the UFC light heavyweight title in the co-main event of last Saturday’s UFC 253 card, knocking out the once-beaten Dominick Reyes in the second round. In doing so, he became just the second UFC champion from Poland, following in the footsteps of his friend, former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

When Blachowicz arrived back in Poland, he was swarmed by fans and media, who were eager to join him in celebrating his championship win. As it turns out, he was also invited to the office of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki—another indication of the big star he’s becoming in the country.

Blachowicz shared some photos from his visit with the Prime Minister Morawiecki on Instagram. See it below.

“Thank you very much for the invitation from Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki,” Blachowicz wrote in the caption for his post.”Both for me and the entire MMA community, it proves that our discipline is not only popular, but also noticeable by the most important people in Poland. It is an honor to be an ambassador of this amazing sport.

“I hope that after our conversation, the Prime Minister will be waiting in front of the TV regardless of the time to watch my next fight.”

