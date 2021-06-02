Photo | Georges St-Pierre is insanely shredded after cutting out processed food from his diet

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is insanely shredded after cutting out the processed food from his diet.

St-Pierre is retired from MMA but he has stayed in incredible shape. Having just turned 40 years old, it really seems like GSP is in the best shape of his life right now, which is incredible to consider since he was one of the poster boys for fit MMA fighters for years. Taking to his social media this week, GSP posted a photo of himself after cutting out the processed food from his diet. You can see the difference as “Rush” looks completely ripped.

After cutting out processed food for few weeks, here’s my final result. War face # 2 Photo credit: @richard.ho.photography

St-Pierre might be retired, but his name has stayed alive in the media as he has been connected to a superfight against former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight never got made as “The Eagle” ended up stepping away from the sport and then retiring, and it doesn’t feel like there is much of a path to seeing the fight now that both men have hung up their gloves. But GSP is clearly staying in shape in his time off, so if he ever was to return to the cage, then he’s already well on his way.

At the same time, for GSP, he’s always made it clear that fighting is very stressful for him and if he ever did come back it would have to be worth it for him. If the UFC increases its offer to GSP and Nurmagomedov for a superfight, perhaps we can see this fight one day. But for now, St-Pierre is enjoying his retirement and staying in shape, and being healthy.

Do you think we will ever see Georges St-Pierre step back into the Octagon one last time?