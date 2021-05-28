Petr Yan responds to Rob Font: “You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan responded to Rob Font, saying “You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands.”

Font recently said that if he had his way, he would be matched up against Yan next. Yan, of course, is the former bantamweight champ who lost his belt in a controversial fashion when he was DQed against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March to lose his title. Since that fight happened, we haven’t heard much in the way of Yan’s return to the Octagon as Sterling is currently out against getting surgery on his neck. That means that Yan could potentially be available to fight, and if that’s the case then Font wants to fight him next.

Responding to Font’s callout of him, Yan took to social media to fire back at his divisional rival, taking a shot at Font for not being able to finish Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27.

Don’t try to bite off more than you can chew. You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out with your pillow hands https://t.co/vQ9H8E5ABH — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 28, 2021

A matchup between Font and Yan would certainly be a good scrap between two of the top-three fighters in the UFC bantamweight division. Both Font and Yan prefer to stand and trade on the feet, meaning this would likely be a very exciting fight for the fans if it ends up being booked. Ultimately, it’s up to the UFC matchmakers as to what they do with Yan and Font next. On paper, this certainly looks like an excellent matchup that makes a ton of sense between two of the best 135lbers in the world. If Yan doesn’t want to wait for Sterling to return, then a fight against someone like Yan makes a ton of sense next.

