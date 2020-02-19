Pedro Munhoz targeting Urijah Faber and Frankie Edgar for next fight

UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz has called out legends Urijah Faber and Frankie Edgar for his next fight inside the Octagon.

Munhoz has not competed since last June when he dropped a unanimous decision to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 238. Prior to the Sterling loss, Munhoz was moving up the bantamweight rankings with three straight wins over Brett Johns, Bryan Caraway, and Cody Garbrandt. The KO win over Garbrandt at UFC 235 moved Munhoz into the upper echelon of title contenders at 135lbs, but the loss to Sterling dropped him down a peg.

Since then, Munhoz hasn’t fought and has lost much of the momentum he had before the Sterling fight. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Munhoz says he was supposed to fight both Cory Sandhagen and Cody Stamann before both fights never materialized.

“A week before Christmas I was offered Cory Sandhagen for February 8, when Frankie Edgar wasn’t cleared to fight so soon. I accepted the challenge and started training, but was informed eight days later that it wouldn’t happen. The UFC offered me Cody Stamann the same week, and I immediately took it even though he’s ranked under me. A day later, however, I heard that he turned it down. He declined to fight me, and now he’s fighting Raoni Barcelos,” Munhoz said.

With no opponent lined up, Munhoz has now taken to calling out two legends of the sport in Faber and Edgar. Faber is coming off of a TKO loss to Petr Yan at UFC 245 while Edgar was knocked out in devastating fashion by The Korean Zombie at UFC Busan.

“I’m here to make a challenge. I would like to fight these two legends of the sport, Urijah Faber and Frankie Edgar. They are two icons of the sport, legends who have done a lot for MMA around the world, and it would be an honor for me to share the Octagon with one of them,” Munhoz said.

Are you interested in Pedro Munhoz fighting either Urijah Faber or Frankie Edgar next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/19/2020.