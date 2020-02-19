Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko added to UFC Portland

An intriguing middleweight bout between standouts Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko is the latest addition to April’s UFC Portland card.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 takes place on April 11 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The main event of the card is a five-round heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. Anders vs. Jotko is expected to slot in somewhere on the main card.

The UFC made the Anders vs. Jotko bout official on its social media and Anders himself posted about it on his Instagram.

“Portland what’s good? See you April 11 #yaboi”

Anders (13-4) made his MMA debut in 2015 after his collegiate football career and his aspirations of the NFL ended. Anders won the first eight fights of his pro MMA career and defeated Brendan Allen to win the LFA middleweight title in 2017. He was then signed by the UFC and beat Rafael Natal and Markus Perez in his first two fights inside the Octagon.

Anders then got a big step up when the UFC matched him up against former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, but Anders suffered his first pro loss when he dropped a split decision. He bounced back with a brutal head kick KO over Tim Williams before losing three straight fights to Thiago Santos, Elias Theodorou, and Khalil Rountree. Since then, Anders has defeated Vinicius Moreira and Gerald Meerschaert to regain the momentum he lost.

Jotko (21-4) has been a pro since 2010 and won the first 13 fights of his MMA career before being signed to the UFC. He defeated Bruno Santos in his Octagon debut before losing to Magnus Cedenblad, after which he bounced back with five straight wins in the UFC, including a nice win over Thales Leites. Jotko then lost three straight fights to David Branch, Uriah Hall, and Brad Tavares before bouncing back with wins over Alen Amedovski and Marc-Andre Barriault in his last two bouts. Who wins the middleweight clash between Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/19/2020.