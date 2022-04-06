Paulo Costa claims UFC legend Vitor Belfort is his biological father: “Now everyone knows.”

Paulo Costa took to social media this evening where he revealed that UFC legend Vitor Belfort is his biological father.

Costa (13-2 MMA) has not competed since going to war with Marvin Vettori in October of 2021. Despite a strong showing, the Brazilian ultimately suffered a decision defeat to the ‘Italian Dream’ that evening.

Most recently ‘The Eraser’ was called out by former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold for a summer showdown inside the Octagon.

“(Paulo Costa) your steroids aren’t working anymore, and you f*cking got caught up. You’re looking for a way out, and he’s always needed “assistance” in whatever ways, it’s obvious. F*cking show up, show up and show out. Let’s go.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

It was shortly after those words from ‘Rocky’ that Paulo Costa decided to take to Twitter with the following revelation.

After this shits Luke Rockhold said, I will reveal a curiosity . Vitor is my dad and it happened when him and my young and sexy mom gets in romance on Rio de Gerais, Brazil. Now everyone knows.

That’s what when he bring me to UFC the staff called me Baby Vitor. pic.twitter.com/0WhUeQFCAh — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 6, 2022

“After this sh*ts Luke Rockhold said, I will reveal a curiosity . Vitor is my dad and it happened when him and my young and sexy mom gets in romance on Rio de Gerais, Brazil. Now everyone knows. That’s what when he bring me to UFC the staff called me Baby Vitor.”

If what Paulo Costa is claiming is true, that means Vitor Belfort was just 15 years of age when he became a father. With that said, it is quite likely that the Brazilian bomber is just playing around and is not really the biological son of ‘The Phenom’.

Vitor Belfort (26-14 MMA) last competed in combat sports in the fall of 2021, squaring off with boxing legend Evander Holyfield in a heavily criticized exhibition match. The former UFC champion went on to easily defeat the boxer via first round TKO.

As for Paulo Costa, the future of ‘The Eraser’ remains as murky as ever. The Brazilian has said that he only wants to fight again opposite Marvin Vettori next. However, the Italian is now booked to meet Robert Whittaker later this year.