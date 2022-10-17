Oscar De La Hoya explains why he thinks Jake Paul will KO Anderson Silva

Oscar De La Hoya believes Jakes Paul will remain undefeated after he faces Anderson Silva in two weeks’ time.

Paul is set for the toughest test of his career as he faces the former UFC champ, Silva. It’s an intriguing matchup as Paul is coming off back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley while Silva has had success in boxing beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Tito Ortiz. However, De La Hoya believes Paul’s power will be too much for the Brazilian.

“That’s a good fight,” De La Hoya Inside Fighting (h/t BoxingScene). “I’m gonna go with Jake Paul. Yeah, I’m gonna go with Jake Paul, just because he seems like he’s getting into the rhythm of things. He doesn’t have too many fights. He loves boxing, is a hard worker, and has a lot of power. If he connects with Silva, he’s going to knock him out. If he touches Silva, he’s going down.”

According to Oscar De La Hoya, he thinks Anderson Silva’s boxing wins are overhyped as he wasn’t impressed with his win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. or Ortiz. Instead, he says Silva caught Chavez Jr. at the right time which is why he thinks Paul will get his hand raised.

“Everybody’s going based on what Silva did to Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz,” De La Hoya said. “Come on. I mean, Chávez Jr. Wasn’t even 20% of himself. Okay? Conditioning-wise, physically, just wasn’t him. [Against Paul, Silva] goes down and gets knocked out.”

If Jake Paul does KO Silva as De La Hoya thinks, he would improve to 6-0 as a pro but has still yet to fight a pro boxer. He was supposed to face Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. but both fights were pulled due to Paul’s opponents. Yet, this still would be a statement win for Paul – especially if he KO’s Silva as De La Hoya thinks.

Do you agree with Oscar De La Hoya that Jake Paul will KO Anderson Silva?

