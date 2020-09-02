Opening betting odds released for Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming UFC welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Reports surfaced this week that the Usman vs. Burns fight is being targeted to headline UFC 256, which is set to take place on December 12. These two were previously scheduled to headline UFC 251 on Fight Island before Burns had to pull out of the fight after testing positive for COVID-19. Now that he’s healthy, the UFC was able to reschedule the bout for later this year. Check out the opening odds below for Usman vs. Burns via BestFightOdds.

UFC 256 Odds

Kamaru Usman -225

Gilbert Burns +190

Usman opened as a -225 betting favorite. That means a $225 bet would win you $100. As for Burns, he opened as a +190 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $190.

Usman (17-1) is one of the most accomplished welterweights in UFC history. He has gone a perfect 12-0 in the UFC and has defeated many of the best fighters in the 170lbs division including Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, Demian Maia, and Leon Edwards. Usman was hoping to get a money fight against the legend Georges St-Pierre but the UFC was adamant that he face Burns next. The two will now finally lock horns with each other after their previous bout at UFC 251 was scratched.

Burns (19-3) was a middling lightweight in the UFC but after making the transition to welterweight last summer he has quickly become one of the top fighters in the weight class. Burns is currently riding a six-fight win streak including a perfect 4-0 mark at 170lbs with wins over Woodley, Maia, Gunnar Nelson, and Alexey Kunchenko. Burns is an incredible grappler whose striking game has evolved in recent years, making him an intriguing opponent for Usman in this title fight.

Who is your money on in this fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns?