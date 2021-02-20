OC Taxi Driver shares wild sex story involving former UFC champion Tito Ortiz: “I’d never seen stamina like this before”

A retired Orange Country Taxi Driver has shared a wild sex story allegedly involving former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA), who has been recently making headlines ever since being elected to city council in Huntington Beach, is considered a pioneer in mixed martial arts.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has not competed in MMA since defeating Alberto El Patron at Combate Americas 51 in December of 2019. That victory had marked Tito Ortiz’s third in a row, as he had previously scored stoppage wins over Chael Sonnen and Chuck Liddell.

Despite not having competed in well over a year, Ortiz’s past endeavors continue to keep him in main stream news. The latest story comes from a former OC Taxi Driver who shared the following tale on social media (via @FullContactMTWF on Twitter).

“The first two questions everybody always asks are if I’ve ever driven any celebrities and if anyone ever had sex in the back seat. The answer to both questions is yes so I’ll start with a story that encompasses both.”

The former OC Taxi Driver continued:

“I don’t really follow MMA fighting but even I recognized Tito Ortiz when he got in my cab. Mostly because I knew he lived in Huntington Beach and he had a rep among the cabbies as being a really good tipper. He got in with a totally gorgeous blonde in a skimpy white dress and had giant fake tits. They were going to a hotel in Hollywood. A cab ride from HB to Hollywood is an incredible fare. It is about an hour and a half in traffic and meters over a hundred bucks. The money alone was enough to make me excited about the fare.”

This is where the Tito Ortiz cab fare story turns wild and allegedly takes a sexual turn.

“Then before I even got on the freeway they started f*cking. Being a cab driver is a weird job. Because you are surrounded by people all day but you are completely alone. Nobody, not even the nice fares, treats you like a human being. At worst you get treated like a servant, at best just ignored. It always amazed me how many people felt no shame having the most intimate personal conversations or doing those most intimate things in the backseat. You know that scene in Taxi Driver where he says every night you’ve got to clean the cum off the back seat and sometimes the blood? Totally accurate. Even in Orange County. Sometimes people asked if it was ok to have sex, sometimes they just did it, sometimes I charges them extra, sometimes I didn’t bother.”

According to the Taxi Driver, Tito Ortiz started off as a standup gentlemen before allegedly turning into a porn star.

“Tito Ortiz was nice and polite when he got in and told me the destination, but he didn’t ask if he could f*ck. Either he knew he didn’t have to, or he just didn’t want to waste anymore time talking. They started making out right away, the fake titted blondes dress came off in less than a mile, and then Tito started going to work as I drove north on Beach Boulevard. Fake titty blondes aren’t even my type but this woman was beautiful. I imagine I would have busted in like five seconds if I had been the one in the back seat. But by the time we got on the 405 he was still going. Then the 605 and he was still going. Then we got on the 5 and he was STILL F*CKING. I’d never seen stamina like this before.”

The Taxi Driver concluded:

“The 5, then the 101, then we got off on Sunset and THEY NEVER STOPPED. We started getting closer to the hotel and I thought they were going to f*ck right up to the valet stand. About a block away and after ninety minutes straight of f*cking, I finally told them we were almost there. He didn’t even finish, he just pulled out and they put their clothes back on. I pulled up front and he said ‘Thanks’ and handed my three hundred bucks and got out. I didn’t even have to clean up any cum out of the backseat. Tito Ortiz is awesome.”