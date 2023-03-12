Nikita Krylov seeks time off following submission win over Ryan Spann at UFC Las Vegas

Nikita Krylov emerged victorious at UFC Las Vegas and he’s believes some rest is in order.

Krylov and Ryan Spann went one-on-one inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Krylov secured a first-round submission victory via triangle choke. It’s the third straight win for Krylov, who has, at the very least, maintained his number six spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.

Speaking to media members during the UFC Las Vegas post-fight press conference, Krylov revealed he doesn’t want to see action again until this fall (via MMAJunkie).

“I must do some rest and rest my body because 12 months and four fights and no rest,” Krylov told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “One camp, I came back with two weeks’ rest. Then, it’s next camp, next camp. … I expended a lot of energy and I’d like to recover. … I think in autumn (a return) would be good.”

Who he’ll fight next depends on the landscape of the 205-pound division over the next few months. Krylov has one former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in mind for his next opponent.