MMA NewsNikita KrylovUFC

Nikita Krylov seeks time off following submission win over Ryan Spann at UFC Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles

Nikita Krylov emerged victorious at UFC Las Vegas and he’s believes some rest is in order.

Krylov and Ryan Spann went one-on-one inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Krylov secured a first-round submission victory via triangle choke. It’s the third straight win for Krylov, who has, at the very least, maintained his number six spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.

Speaking to media members during the UFC Las Vegas post-fight press conference, Krylov revealed he doesn’t want to see action again until this fall (via MMAJunkie).

“I must do some rest and rest my body because 12 months and four fights and no rest,” Krylov told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. “One camp, I came back with two weeks’ rest. Then, it’s next camp, next camp. … I expended a lot of energy and I’d like to recover. … I think in autumn (a return) would be good.”

Who he’ll fight next depends on the landscape of the 205-pound division over the next few months. Krylov has one former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in mind for his next opponent.

“It can be any (of the) bunch (of contenders),” Krylov said. “But about me, a fight with (Jan) Blachowicz (is) better than a fight with (Magomed) Ankalaev. … I know Ankalaev. It’s not like we’re necessarily friends, but we just know each other and we’re pals. So for me, it’d be more favorable to fight Blachowicz, especially where their last fight was quite even. So for me, I’d like to take Jan over Ankalaev, if I could.”

Krylov and Blachowicz have actually fought before. The two collided back in 2018, and it was Blachowicz who won the fight via second-round submission. Since that fight, Krylov has gone 5-3 inside the Octagon, with three of those victories being finishes.

