Anthony Smith reacts to losing Jamahal Hill fight, believes the UFC owes him “a favor”

Cole Shelton

Anthony Smith isn’t sure what is next for him.

Smith was supposed to headline a UFC Fight Night card on March 11 against Jamahal Hill. Yet, on Saturday after Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt ended in a draw, the promotion made Glover Teixeira vs. Hill to headline UFC 283 for the vacant belt.

Of course, with Hill now fighting at UFC 283, Smith is now without an opponent and isn’t sure what is next. He knows the top of the division is either out or matched up so says that is a problem for him.

“Yeah that’s a problem,” Smith said while working the ESPN desk at UFC 282 (via MMAJunkie). “Yeah, that’s a big problem for me. I don’t know. It kind of leaves me with nobody, that’s the problem. Ankalaev just fought, (Aleksandar) Rakic is injured, Blachowicz just fought, Jamahal Hill was left. Glover Teixeira was available, and now he’s not.”

With the top of the division either out or booked up, Smith says he will take to the UFC to see what is next. Yet, he believes the promotion owes him a favor. With that, he believes he will get a big fight next time out anyway.

“We’ll figure it out,” Smith said. “I don’t know, the London card is coming up, I like London this time of year. I feel like someone owes me a favor right now, so I don’t know. We’ll figure it out.”

Anthony Smith (36-17) had his three-fight win streak snapped last time out as he suffered a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev. Prior to that, on the win streak, he had beaten Ryan Spann, Jimmy Crute, and Devin Clark. In his career, ‘Lionheart’ holds notable wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua, Rashad Evans, and Volkan Oezdemir. He’s also currently ranked sixth at light heavyweight.

Who do you think Anthony Smith will fight next?

