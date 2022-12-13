Anthony Smith reacts to losing Jamahal Hill fight, believes the UFC owes him “a favor”

Anthony Smith isn’t sure what is next for him.

Smith was supposed to headline a UFC Fight Night card on March 11 against Jamahal Hill. Yet, on Saturday after Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant belt ended in a draw, the promotion made Glover Teixeira vs. Hill to headline UFC 283 for the vacant belt.

Of course, with Hill now fighting at UFC 283, Smith is now without an opponent and isn’t sure what is next. He knows the top of the division is either out or matched up so says that is a problem for him.

“Yeah that’s a problem,” Smith said while working the ESPN desk at UFC 282 (via MMAJunkie). “Yeah, that’s a big problem for me. I don’t know. It kind of leaves me with nobody, that’s the problem. Ankalaev just fought, (Aleksandar) Rakic is injured, Blachowicz just fought, Jamahal Hill was left. Glover Teixeira was available, and now he’s not.”

With the top of the division either out or booked up, Smith says he will take to the UFC to see what is next. Yet, he believes the promotion owes him a favor. With that, he believes he will get a big fight next time out anyway.