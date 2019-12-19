Nick Diaz advertises ‘VIP tickets to my UFC return’

Nick Diaz recently took to Instagram to advertise an opportunity for fans to win VIP tickets to his UFC return.

The problem, of course, is that he doesn’t currently have a UFC return scheduled.

“WANT TO WIN VIP TICKETS TO MY UFC RETURN?” Diaz wrote the caption for his post before outlining the instructions for this contest.

Diaz, who is the former Strikeforce welterweight champion, has not fought since a January, 2015 no-contest with Anderson Silva. While he’s teased a comeback several times since then, he’s never made it back into the cage, which makes this Instagram post quite bizarre.

Diaz has recently been linked to a fight with top welterweight Jorge Masvidal, who defeated his brother Nate in November, but as of yet, this potential matchup seems to be little more than talk.

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now,” Diaz said in an interview with Ariel Helwani recently (via MMA News). “It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you,” Diaz added. “I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

Masvidal later responded to these comments from Diaz, welcoming a fight with Stockton, California based MMA legend.

“If he’s got that fire lit under him, I know we’re going to have a fight,” Masvidal told Schaub on a recent episode of Food Truck Diaries (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I know Nick’s a dog. He’s going to take whatever I can give, and I’m going to give him everything that I got to hit the off button, to turn him off, as well, so I’m excited for the fight.

“I know he wants to hurt me. He has to avenge his little brother, so it’s a fight that pumps me up.”

Despite this back-and-forth between Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, a fight between them is still far from official, which begs the question: Why is Diaz advertising tickets for his UFC return? Does he know something we don’t?

